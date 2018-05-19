Video: Eerie aftermath as multiple explosions leave eight dead at Afghan cricket match

Several bombs exploded nearly simultaneously at a cricket match in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, killing at least eight people, a provincial official said today.

The attack happened as hundreds of spectators gathered for a night-time tournament night in the provincial capital of Jalalabad during the holy month of Ramadan.

Inamullah Miakhail, spokesman for Nangarhar hospital, said 45 wounded victims and eight bodies were brought to the hospital from the sports stadium late on Friday.