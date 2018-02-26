Video: Drunk man 'lucky to be alive' after lying on tracks as train hurtles past

British Transport Police say a drunk man is lucky to be alive after he climbed down onto the tracks and lay in the path of a fast approaching train.

The police have released shocking CCTV vision of the incident at Harlow Station in Essex to warn of the dangers of stepping onto railway lines.

It shows 44-year-old Derek Acton sitting on the edge of the platform before climbing down onto the tracks, then stumbling across them.

He's partially out of shot as he lies down before a train speeds passed.

"Quite frankly, Acton is lucky to be alive," said British Transport Police Inspector Steve Webster.

He said Action was intoxicated and his actions were "baffling".