Video: Drowning boy goes unnoticed before other swimmers notice his plight more than a minute later

A five-year-old boy in Helsinki, Finland, nearly drowned in a public pool surrounded by other swimmers after his mother left him unattended.

In concerning footage released this week, the young boy can be seen struggling to keep his head above water before falling under and beginning to drown.

Other swimmers fail to notice his plight even though they are just inches away from the child.

After being submerged for more than two minutes the child's limp body floats next to a woman at the edge of the pool who eventually notices him, sweeping the boy up into her arms, saving his life.

The video was released as part of a court case against the five-year-old's mother who left him unattended in the pool as she went for a sauna with friends.