 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Video: Drone over Mosul captures airstrikes pounding city as Iraqi troops execute final clear-out of ISIS

share

Source:

Associated Press

Iraq today declared "total victory" over the ISIS in Mosul, retaking full control of the country's second-largest city three years after it was seized by extremists bent on building a global caliphate.

The footage also captured widespread devastation, with buildings reduced to rubble.
Source: Associated Press

"This great feast day crowned the victories of the fighters and the Iraqis for the past three years," said Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, flanked by his senior military leadership at a small base in western Mosul on the edge of the Old City.

Iraqi forces had backed the last pockets of ISIS militants against the banks of the Tigris River.

Al-Abadi alluded to the brutality of the battle for Mosul — Iraq's longest yet in the fight against ISIS — saying the triumph had been achieved "by the blood of our martyrs".

The nearly nine-month campaign, which was backed by airstrikes from the US-led coalition, left thousands dead, entire neighbourhoods in ruins and nearly 900,000 displaced from their homes.

Shortly after al-Abadi's speech, the coalition congratulated him on the victory but noted that parts of the Old City still "must be back-cleared of explosive devices and possible ISIS fighters in hiding."

Earlier in the day, airstrikes pounded the last ISIS-held territory on the western edge of the Tigris, Humvees rushed the wounded to field hospitals and soldiers hurriedly filled bags with hand grenades to ferry to the front.

Iraqi troops had slowly pushed through the narrow alleyways of the Old City during the past week, punching holes through walls and demolishing houses to carve supply routes and fighting positions in a district where many of the buildings date back centuries.

For days, the remaining few hundred militants held area measuring less than a square kilometre, and Iraqi commanders described victory as imminent.

Al-Abadi also visited Mosul yesterday, congratulating the troops on recent gains but stopping short of declaring an outright victory as clashes continued.

The drawn-out endgame in Iraq's fight for Mosul highlighted the resilience of the extremists and the continued reliance of Iraqi forces on air support to retake territory.

Iraqi commanders said gains slowed to a crawl in recent days as ISIS fighters used their families — including women and children — as human shields.

As the battle space constricted, the coalition began approving airstrikes, dropping bombs of 200 pounds or more on ISIS targets within 50 metres of friendly forces.

Plumes of smoke Monday grew larger than the strip of territory under ISIS control.

Related

Middle East

00:26
Thousands have died in the conflict and nearly one million people have been displaced.

Iraqi Prime Minister formally declares 'total victory' in Mosul after three years of ISIS rule
00:17
A Kurdish TV channel was interviewing people making their way out of the rubble of the old city, when a man told them a young boy's story.

Wonderful story of survival emerges from war-ravaged Mosul
01:14
US backed Iraqi soldiers have been battling to retake the ISIS stronghold since October.

Video: Iraq's Prime Minister pays visit to his troops in Mosul after defeat of ISIS
01:47
Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi visited the city despite ongoing fighting.

Iraqi Government announces its forces have finally taken control of Mosul from ISIS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:52
1
Kyle Sinckler spoke to media about his side's scrum tactics before taking on the Highlanders tomorrow.

Lions player Kyle Sinckler arrested in Auckland early Sunday morning, hours after final Test against All Blacks

2

Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga the big winners as Government announces $1 billion housing fund

00:42
3
A distraught Vatuvei thanked fans for their support throughout his Warriors career.

'I'll be back!' – tearful Manu Vatuvei struggles to keep composure during emotional farewell to Warriors fans


00:37
4
The Hurricanes assistant coach said it looked like someone had changed the French referee's mind.

Referee who officiated drawn NZ v Lions Test awarded no All Blacks Tests for Rugby Championship

00:35
5
Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.

'He's finding it really hard' - threats lead to boy racer losing his job after Auckland truck driver attacked by mob

Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga the big winners as Government announces $1 billion housing fund

The fund is an interest free loan to councils to call on for major housing infrastructure.


00:52
Kyle Sinckler spoke to media about his side's scrum tactics before taking on the Highlanders tomorrow.

Lions player Kyle Sinckler arrested in Auckland early Sunday morning, hours after final Test against All Blacks

In a statement, police say they attended a "minor disorder" incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

02:54
The Labour leader says polls are interesting but "that’s not what motivates me".

Andrew Little deflects worst approval rating by Labour leader since 2009: Polls are not 'what motivate me'

Labour leader suggests his 5 per cent preferred PM rating doesn't reflect a public desire for change.

06:05
Over $183 million in unclaimed tax is sitting there, but entrusting an agent to get your money can cost you.

Fair Go's guide to doing your own fee-free tax return online

Two sisters wanted others to know how to "de-link" with your tax agent.

06:47
Water is essential to our survival, but sadly, that can make us vulnerable to those selling over-priced and sub-standard water purifying devices.

Lab tests pour cold water on claims jug can remove fluoride from tap water

However, the jug's Californian inventor says he has not had a single complaint in 23 years of business.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ