Video: Drone over Mosul captures airstrikes pounding city as Iraqi troops execute final clear-out of ISIS

Iraq today declared "total victory" over the ISIS in Mosul, retaking full control of the country's second-largest city three years after it was seized by extremists bent on building a global caliphate.

"This great feast day crowned the victories of the fighters and the Iraqis for the past three years," said Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, flanked by his senior military leadership at a small base in western Mosul on the edge of the Old City.

Iraqi forces had backed the last pockets of ISIS militants against the banks of the Tigris River.

Al-Abadi alluded to the brutality of the battle for Mosul — Iraq's longest yet in the fight against ISIS — saying the triumph had been achieved "by the blood of our martyrs".

The nearly nine-month campaign, which was backed by airstrikes from the US-led coalition, left thousands dead, entire neighbourhoods in ruins and nearly 900,000 displaced from their homes.

Shortly after al-Abadi's speech, the coalition congratulated him on the victory but noted that parts of the Old City still "must be back-cleared of explosive devices and possible ISIS fighters in hiding."

Earlier in the day, airstrikes pounded the last ISIS-held territory on the western edge of the Tigris, Humvees rushed the wounded to field hospitals and soldiers hurriedly filled bags with hand grenades to ferry to the front.

Iraqi troops had slowly pushed through the narrow alleyways of the Old City during the past week, punching holes through walls and demolishing houses to carve supply routes and fighting positions in a district where many of the buildings date back centuries.

For days, the remaining few hundred militants held area measuring less than a square kilometre, and Iraqi commanders described victory as imminent.

Al-Abadi also visited Mosul yesterday, congratulating the troops on recent gains but stopping short of declaring an outright victory as clashes continued.

The drawn-out endgame in Iraq's fight for Mosul highlighted the resilience of the extremists and the continued reliance of Iraqi forces on air support to retake territory.

Iraqi commanders said gains slowed to a crawl in recent days as ISIS fighters used their families — including women and children — as human shields.

As the battle space constricted, the coalition began approving airstrikes, dropping bombs of 200 pounds or more on ISIS targets within 50 metres of friendly forces.