Video: Driver foolishly takes on Melbourne floodwaters only to get himself stuck

A Melbourne driver became stuck in floodwater under York Street Bridge after deciding to drive through it today. 

Luckily police arrived quickly on the scene to get the man out the tricky situation.
Video captured by Nine News shows the P-Plate driver (a learner driver) pausing before the puddle then slowly inching forward as cries of "no, no, no!" and laughter could be heard in the background.

The bonnet of the car tipped downwards as it's boot floated upwards.

A cheeky onlooker with a fishing rod in the background joked, "I'm going to catch him!"

As the bewildered driver sat in his floating car, police officers pulled up. 

Helpful onlookers waded into the situation and got stuck in, helping to push the car out of the water and onto solid ground across the puddle.

A small waterfall poured out of the car as the driver opened the door to survey the damage. 

The flash flooding in Melbourne caused delays to flights and train lines. 

