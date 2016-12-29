Video: Driver 'clung to a tree' in river after being washed out of car by floodwaters near Alice Springs

Australian Police in Alice Springs rescued two stranded tourists yesterday after a massive storm and heavy rain that sparked damaging flash floods in Central Australia.

Northern Territory Duty Acting Superintendent Brendan Muldoon said the Taiwanese and Hong Kong nationals were rescued after their car was swept off a causeway near Alice Springs.

Police said the Taiwanese man was found clinging to a tree in the middle of the river and the Hong Kong woman was found by police about five kilometres away lying on the opposite riverbank downstream.

She injured her hand when she was trying to smash out the glass of the car window.