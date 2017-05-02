Video: Drinks strewn in the aisles after severe turbulence injures 27 passengers on Russian flight

Russian Airline Aeroflot says a flight from Moscow to Bangkok was hit with severe turbulence 40 minutes before landing in the Thai capital today.

The Boeing 777 hit an air pocket in clear-skies, which meant the crew couldn't warn passengers.

Video from inside the plane shows drinks and items inside the plane strewn down the aisles.

Associated Press reports a Russian diplomat said 15 passengers remain in hospital, but none had life-threatening injuries.