Video: 'I dreamed of a little fat baby' - Melbourne mum gives birth to whopping 6.06kg son

A Melbourne mother has given birth to a baby boy weighing in at a whopping 6.06kg - twice the Australian average.

Brian Junior could be the heaviest baby ever delivered in Victoria, and weighs twice the Australian average.

Baby Brian Junior, who is named after his father, was born at Mercy Hospital yesterday, with mum Natashia Corrigan only using gas for pain relief, despite the size of her third child.

"I dreamed of a little fat baby," Natashia told 7 News.

"I've always wanted a little fat baby and I’ve got a big one!"

She was told her son could be on the heavy side, but that didn't quite prepare her for what was to come.

"I think I was in a bit of shock because the birth was natural and I only had gas so I was still in a bit of shock just from that," she said.

Brian Junior is already wearing size 0 clothing and doesn't fit newborn nappies.

He is twice the average size of an Australian newborn, but records aren't kept so it isn't certain that he is Victoria's biggest baby. 

Dad Brian Liddle admits the birth was scary, but mother and baby are doing well now. 

