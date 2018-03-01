Video: The dramatic moment car crashes into floodwater captured by dashcam

Source:
A Sydney man is lucky to have escaped without injury after he drove his car into floodwaters in North Queensland.
The incident was caught on the man's dashcam, the footage showing the moment he slams on his brakes just moments before the car plunges into water.
In the video the man is swearing and appears to be talking on the phone as he comes over a bridge and into fast moving water which covered the road.
The man was stuck on his roof for an hour before he was rescued and was in high spirits considering the circumstances, Nine news reported.
