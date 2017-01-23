Video: Down like dominoes! Watch 19 apartment blocks obliterated in just 10 seconds

All it took was 10 seconds for 19 apartment buildings to come down during a controlled explosion in China yesterday.

Video shows the 12 storey buildings being demolished during the night in Wuhan to make way for a new business district.

The demolition required five tonnes of explosives over 120,000 locations, reports the Daily Mail.

Engineering expert Wang Xuguang said the "implosion technique" used in the explosion was the first time the technique was used in China.