Video: 'I don't want to die here, not alone' – tearful Aussie teacher captured by Taliban appeals for help in first vid since kidnapping

The Taliban have released a video showing an American and an Australian who were kidnapped in August, the first time they've been seen since their abduction.

The two men, an American identified as Kevin King and an Australian identified as Timothy Weekes, were abducted outside the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, where they worked as teachers.

US officials said in September that American forces launched a rescue mission, but the captives weren't at the raided location.

In the video, sent by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, the pair appear pale and unshaven.

They say they are speaking on January 1.