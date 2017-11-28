Video: Donald Trump uses offensive 'Pocahontas' slur against US Senator

President Donald Trump is accused of using an offensive slur against a Senator with Native American ancestry.

The US President referred to Senator Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahontas" at an event honouring Native American "code talkers" who served in World War II today (NZT).

"You were here long before any of us were here," Trump said standing next to Navajos.

“Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas.”

The three Navajos did not react to his remark.

This is not the first time Trump has referred to Warren with the name, referring to her claim of Native American heritage.