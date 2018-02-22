 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Video: Donald Trump suggests trained teachers should carry guns in the classroom

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump says he's considering backing proposals to promote concealed carrying of weapons by trained school employees to respond to campus shootings.

The US President made the suggestion during a listening session with those affected by school shootings.
Source: Associated Press

Meeting with students and parents affected by school shootings, Trump is responding to a call to arm teachers and other school employees so they can react before law enforcement arrives.

Trump says the average school shooting lasts three minutes, while police response times average from five to eight minutes.

Trump says he believes the proposal could "solve the problem" of school shootings, by making potential attackers think twice. He notes that some airline pilots have carried concealed weapons since the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Florida refused to pass a bill that proposed banning assault rifles, so people rallied in Tallahassee.
Source: Associated Press
Students who survived the Florida massacre witnessed a resounding rejection of the proposed ban.
Source: Reuters

Related

Politics

Education

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:14
1
The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.

Kiwi teen Nico Porteous wins NZ's second bronze medal on sensational day at Winter Olympics

00:15
2
Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.

Watch Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's stunning jump that helped win NZ's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years


00:15
3
The 16-year-old has stunned the skiing world with his dazzling run in South Korea.

Watch: The moment a beaming Nico Porteous steps on the podium to receive Winter Olympics bronze

4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:15
5
The 16-year-old couldn't stop smiling during the medal ceremony, breaking a 26-year medal drought for NZ in the Winter Olympics.

Watch gleeful NZ snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott throw her hands in the air after winning bronze medal at Winter Olympics

00:15
Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.

Watch Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's stunning jump that helped win NZ's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year wait for a Winter Olympics medal with bronze in South Korea.

04:53
It has been seven years since the Christchurch earthquake took 185 lives.

'Incredible things have happened amidst the rubble' - PM speaks of hope and optimism at Christchurch earthquake memorial

At 12.51pm, the same time the earthquake struck seven years ago, a minute's silence was observed.

00:50
The Kiwi Green Light singer also beat off Bjork and Alicia Keys.

Video: Watch the moment Lorde wins Brit Award, beats Taylor Swift and others for Top International Solo Artist

The Green Light singer beats out a big-time field including Pink.

The airline has won over 60 international awards in the last seven years.

Air NZ posts huge first half year net profit, despite higher fuel prices

The national carrier remains on track for its second highest profit in company history.

10:40
The fluoride debate: Paul Connett and Jonathan Coleman give opposing arguments

Watch: Fluoride can impair intelligence says professor but former Health Minister says water fluoridation is safe, beneficial

Professor Connett, who has a PhD in chemistry, made numerous points, but one of the main ones was that he believes research suggests fluoride can impair intelligence.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 