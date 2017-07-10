 

Video: Donald Trump left scampering after hat on tarmac after attempt to help US Marine backfires

Donald Trump's goodwill gesture towards a Marine standing to attention beside the US President's helicopter backfired somewhat when his efforts to retrieve the military man's hat in the wind went awry.

Trump was just trying to do something kind for a hard-working Marine, but the wind wasn't playing ball.
The US Marine did everything to protocol when his hat blew off on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland yesterday - standing still throughout.

Mr Trump, who was about to board the helicopter, bent down, picked up the hat and put it back on the Marine's head, patting him on the arm.

But the hat went flying again, so the President retrieved it again, this time handing the wayward hat to another officer.

Mr Trump acknowledge the Marine with another pat before briskly mounting the steps to the aircraft.

His not-altogether-successful act of kindness has fired up social media.

One Twitter user described the gesture as "sweet" but another remarked, “Oh God, Trump picks up a Marine’s hat and all is forgiven”.

