Video: Donald Trump calls Manchester suicide bomber 'evil loser'

President Donald Trump is expressing solidarity with the United Kingdom in the wake of a deadly explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, condemning the "evil losers" behind the blast.

Trump spoke today after a meeting in Bethlehem with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Manchester police say an apparent suicide bomber set off an improvised explosive device at the end of the concert.

Police raised the death toll to 22, and dozens more have been reported injured.

Trump says the attack preyed on "innocent children." He says this "wicked ideology must be obliterated. And I mean completely obliterated."