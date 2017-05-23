 

Video: Donald Trump calls Manchester suicide bomber 'evil loser'

President Donald Trump is expressing solidarity with the United Kingdom in the wake of a deadly explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, condemning the "evil losers" behind the blast.

The US President paid his respects to the victims, before lashing out at those responsible.
Trump spoke today after a meeting in Bethlehem with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Manchester police say an apparent suicide bomber set off an improvised explosive device at the end of the concert.

Police raised the death toll to 22, and dozens more have been reported injured.

Trump says the attack preyed on "innocent children." He says this "wicked ideology must be obliterated. And I mean completely obliterated."

Trump says "civilized nations must join together to protect human life."

Fans of the US singer were slaughtered after a night of fun, the latest attack targeting young people.
The confusion following the explosion at the Ariana Grande concert is clear to see in this footage.
The British host of America's Late Late Show says he's especially shocked when so many children would have been at the concert in Manchester.
A small portion of the upper part of the stage can be seen illuminated by an orange light source before the sound of an explosion is heard.
