Video: 'It doesn't even look real' - great white shark circles fishing boat off South Australian coast

It’s not a typical reaction to a close encounter with a great white shark, but fishermen have joked in amazement at a four metre "bus" of a fish as it circled their boat off the South Australian coast.

For 10 minutes a group of fisherman where exhilarated by a huge shark that snapped at their motorboat, 2km off the South Australia.
Darcy Russell posted footage on his Facebook page of a family fishing trip, 2km off the coast of Port MacDonnell, where the great white circled their boat for 10 minutes.

Far from being afraid, the group of four fisherman were giddy with excitement.

“It doesn’t even look real,” Russell said in the Facebook video.

In one exchange between Darcy’s uncle, Colin Russell, and fellow fisherman Dani McKinnon, they joked about going for a dip.

“You want to go for a swim?” Colin Russell asks.

“No, and I won’t be surfing here anymore either,” McKinnon laughs.

The group believe the shark had been attracted the boat because they had dispersed a lot of berley during the day, the South Australian Advertiser reported.

"The width of it as well. It was just so big, it was like a bus, we were just in awe.” McKinnon said.

1 NEWS

1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

