Video: Doctor gets fright of his life when coyote follows him into clinic

Associated Press

A South Carolina doctor says when he showed up for work last week at his Mount Pleasant office, he was followed inside by an unexpected visitor.

CCTV caught the moment the doctor made a run for it when he noticed the coyote was behind him.
Source: Associated Press

Surveillance video captured what he believes was a coyote on the doctor's heels.

"When it brushed by my leg and turned around you could see clearly it was a coyote or a wolf," said Dr Steve Poletti of the Southeastern Spine Institute.

Dr Poletti went on say that he knew he had to get out of the office. 

"Put my hands up and jingled my keys and the coyote took a step back and basically I came back here and pushed the exit button and took a run for it," he told local media.

