Video: Doctor gets fright of his life when coyote follows him into clinic

A South Carolina doctor says when he showed up for work last week at his Mount Pleasant office, he was followed inside by an unexpected visitor.

Surveillance video captured what he believes was a coyote on the doctor's heels.

"When it brushed by my leg and turned around you could see clearly it was a coyote or a wolf," said Dr Steve Poletti of the Southeastern Spine Institute.

Dr Poletti went on say that he knew he had to get out of the office.