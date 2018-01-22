 

Video: Disturbing footage shows moment hooded man follows then grabs 11-year-old girl in the UK

Disturbing footage has emerged which shows a hooded man following an 11-year-old girl before grabbing her near a Manchester primary school.

The hooded stranger was caught on CCTV following the girl near Crab Lane Primary School in Manchester.
Source: Manchester Evening News

The footage, captured on CCTV on January 10, shows a young girl walking down the footpath next to a road with a man following close behind.

After rounding a corner the man catches up to the girl and grabs her from behind, the young girl manages to breaks free after a brief struggle.

The two then have a stand off, seemingly exchanging words before the 11-year-old girl begins walking off at a faster pace with the man once again following.

Police are investigating the footage that was captured near Crab Lane Primary School in Manchester and have warned parents about the incident, according to the Daily Mail.

The girl escaped unharmed from the terrifying encounter and was able to provide a description of the man to police.

There are reports that a similar incident was also reported nearby the day before this one took place.

