Video: 'Devastating' - Rebel Wilson gives emotional recounting of defamation case

Rebel Wilson has revealed the difficulty of having her reputation questioned during an emotional interview with Australia's Sunday Night.

Earlier this year the actress was awarded $5.03m (NZD) in damages over her defamation case against Bauer Media.

The magazine publisher was found to have maliciously defamed Miss Wilson in eight articles published in 2015.

Ms Wilson said people were "calling me a liar and a fake"

"For someone like me who prides themselves on being very candid and authentic, it was probably the most devastating thing they could have said to me," she said.

"They don't think about the consequences.

"Yes, I'm an actress and in the public eye but I'm a human-being who worked really, really hard to get to that point.