 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Video: Destructive tsunami comes ashore in Greenland as residents run for safety

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Four people remain missing and several homes have been destroyed in Greenland after a relatively-small undersea earthquake caused a tsunami this morning, NZT.

The relatively-small magnitude 4 earthquake was still enough to trigger a surge of water which destroyed several homes.
Source: SuperStation95 FM Radio

BBC reports the surge of water, prompted by a magnitude 4 quake, swept away 11 homes in the areas of Uummannaq and Nuugaatsiaq.

Video taken in one of the villages and posted online shows a surge of dirty water coming ashore as frightened villagers panic.

There are several reports of injuries, according to BBC.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
Oracle's skipper was forced to take a deep swallow before responding.

Watch: Reporter slices Jimmy Spithill to pieces - 'Most of us are shell-shocked with how dominant Team NZ's been'

00:35
2
The Oracle skipper got a taste of his own medicine after going 3-0 down in the America’s Cup this morning.

Watch: Ice man Peter Burling turns the mind games back on Jimmy Spithill, 'We've got a lot to improve on'

00:30
3
The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Watch: Four-in-a-row! Burling humiliates Spithill as Team NZ take 3-0 America's Cup lead

00:30
4
The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Recap: Jimmy Spithill tries to get inside Team NZ's head - 'when you have five days, man, that's a lot of time to make changes'

00:30
5
Asafo Aumua was unstoppable in New Zealand's 64-17 win to take home the trophy.

Watch: Rampaging Baby Blacks' hooker grabs hat-trick as NZ romps to under-20 World Cup title against England

00:40
Oracle's skipper was forced to take a deep swallow before responding.

Watch: Reporter slices Jimmy Spithill to pieces - 'Most of us are shell-shocked with how dominant Team NZ's been'

A defiant Spithill says Oracle will fight back: "We've got a strong group as well".

00:23
Spithill will stop at nothing to try and overcome the Kiwis' 3-0 America’s Cup advantage.

Watch: 'No idea is out of the question' – Oracle's Jimmy Spithill admits considering stealing ideas from winning Team NZ

Spithill will stop at nothing to try and overcome the Kiwis' 3-0 America’s Cup advantage.

00:30
The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Recap: Jimmy Spithill tries to get inside Team NZ's head - 'when you have five days, man, that's a lot of time to make changes'

Re-live all the action from a pulsating day of America's Cup finals action.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:02
The new route is made up of twin tunnels which connect two motorways to the west and south of the city.

Watch: The moment Auckland's $1.4 billion Waterview Tunnel is officially opened by PM Bill English

Bill English did the honours today, opening the major piece of transport infrastructure.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ