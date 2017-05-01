Video: Delta Airlines pilot hits passenger after fight breaks out in terminals

A Delta Airlines pilot has been cleared of wrongdoing after he tried to step in to stop two women from fighting each other in Atlanta.

TMZ reports the two women, who knew each other, had already had a skirmish on board a flight and then decided to have another go after the plane landed and passengers were waiting in line after disembarking at Atlanta Airport on April 21.

A video of the incident shows a pilot trying to separate two women, before striking one of them.

The pilot then walks away while the women are still on the ground.