Video: Delighted whale watchers catch glimpse of rare white-speckled humpback off Perth coast

You may have heard of Australia's famous white whale Migaloo, but whale watchers on the west coast of the country have come across another whale they say is equally rare.

Whale Watch Western Australia posted video of a whale with speckled black and white colouring yesterday, after seeing the mammal in Flinders Bay in the southwest of Western Australia.

"A white Humpback Whale is incredibly rare and this beautiful individual caught our attention immediately," the group wrote.

"On closer inspection we can see that although this whale is almost completely white, he is not an albino."

Migaloo, a well-known white humpback first spotted on Australia's east coast in 1991, is a true albino, but 'Oreo', as this whale has been named, has only partial white colouring.

"His face is dark, body white and the top of his fluke is dark which makes him look just like an Oreo biscuit."