Video: Defiant London woman refuses to let go of moped as thieves try and drive away with her handbag

A determined London woman has been dragged the length of a suburban Wimbledon street after she refused to relinquish her handbag to moped riding thieves.

CCTV footage of the attempted theft was released on the Merton Police Facebook page today, and shows a woman being dragged past 30 houses by two riders on a moped.

But the woman outlasted the resolve of the thieves, who eventually let go the the handbag.

A statement from Merton Police said a lone female in her thirties was walking down Hassocks Rd at 4.40pm, May 15, when a moped with two riders rode past her.

"Circling back, the two attempted to steal the female's purse by grabbing her bag. She refused to relinquish the bag and was unfortunately dragged along the road," Police said.

"She received injuries as a result of the dragging and the suspects did not steal anything in this attempt."