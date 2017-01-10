Video: Deer trapped on ice after being chased by coyotes is rescued

A deer fell victim to the cold snap which has blasted large parts of the US by being trapped on an ice rink for hours before being rescued.

Coyotes chased the deer onto an icy pond in Connecticut today, where it stayed until rescuers pulled her to safety.

The animal was in the water at one point, but managed to pull itself back up onto the ice, reports NBZ Connecticut.

After being pulled onto solid ground, the deer ran off into the forest.