Video: Debris litters the ground after tornadoes strike US state of Georgia

Deadly weather in the US's southeast killed 15 people and injured dozens more overnight as residents along the Georgia-Florida line braced for more intense, fast-moving storms including unusually strong "long track" twisters.

Overnight, a tornado blew through a mobile home park in rural Cook County in southern Georgia - sheering off siding, upending homes and killing seven people, officials said.

Several homes appeared to be destroyed along on a road within about 3km of the mobile home park, with cinderblocks scattered on the ground and pine trees uprooted and snapped in half.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in seven southern Georgia counties, freeing up state resources to assist with recovery efforts.

In addition to seven deaths in Cook County, four people were killed in adjoining counties overnight.