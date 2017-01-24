Video: Deadly tornado destroys trailer park in US state of Georgia

Source:Associated Press
At least eight people are confirmed dead in the Sunshine Acres Mobile Home Park were tornadoes destroyed half the homes in the park last night in the small Georgia town of Adel.
This morning, authorities are still searching the destruction for possible more victims.
Cadaver dogs have been brought in to search the tangled shards of metal of the mobile homes.
The 15 killed in south Georgia included two deaths each in the counties of Berrien and Brooks, and the 8 victims at Sunshine Acres.
