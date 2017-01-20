Video: The deadly moment historic Iranian high-rise engulfed by fire collapses, killing 30 firefighters

A high-rise building engulfed by fire collapsed in Iran overnight, killing at least 30 firefighters and injuring some 75 people, state media reported.

The disaster struck the Plasco building, an iconic structure in central Tehran just north of the Iranian capital's sprawling bazaar.

Firefighters, soldiers and other emergency responders dug through the rubble, looking for survivors.

Iranian authorities did not immediately release definitive casualty figures, which is common in unfolding disasters.

Local Iranian state television said 30 civilians were injured in the disaster, while the state-run IRNA news agency said 45 firefighters had been injured.

Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before the collapse.

Tehran's mayor, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said there were "no ordinary civilians" trapped under the rubble.

However, witnesses said some people had slipped through the police cordon and gone back into the building.

The fire appeared to be the most intense in the building's upper floors, home to garment workshops where tailors cook for themselves and use old kerosene heaters for warmth in winter.

Iranian firefighters work at the scene of the collapsed Plasco building after being engulfed by a fire in central Tehran, Iran on Thursday January 19. Source: AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

Police tried to keep out shopkeepers and others wanting to rush back in to collect their valuables.

The building came down in a matter of seconds, shown live on state television, which had begun an interview with a journalist at the scene.

A side of the building came down first, tumbling perilously close to a firefighter perched on a ladder and spraying water on the blaze.