Video: Dash cam captures the spectacular moment a car goes flying over a bank

Source:
Dash cam video has emerged of the moment a car went spectacularly airborne as it crashed over a bank into a ditch in Queensland.
The vision provided to the Gladstone Observer was taken by a motorist travelling two cars behind the one that veers off the road.
The trip along the Gladstone Benaraby Road first appears unremarkable before the car suddenly veers into a left-had turn lane and goes flying over the bank, disappearing from view into scrub.
The Dash Cam driver, Brett Magor, pulled over to give assistance and fire and ambulance services attended, but amazingly nobody was injured in last week's incident.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news