Video: Cyclones churning over Jupiter's poles captured by NASA’s Juno spacecraft

Associated Press

Jupiter's poles are blanketed by geometric clusters of cyclones and its atmosphere is deeper than scientists suspected.

Fresh images of the giant gas planet have found clusters of cyclones over its north and south poles.
Source: Associated Press

These are just some of the latest findings by four international research teams, based on observations by NASA's Juno spacecraft circling Jupiter.

The scientists reported today there's a constellation of nine cyclones over Jupiter's north pole and six over the south pole.

They're puzzled that the massive storms don't seem to change position much or merge.

They also didn't expect the cyclones to be so close together and so symmetrical.

Another study in this week's journal Nature finds that Jupiter's jet streams actually penetrate far beneath the visible cloud tops.

Juno has been orbiting our solar system's biggest planet since 2016.

