Video: Cyclist knocked off bike after Jeep cuts across him - but who's at fault?

A cyclist has fallen heavily on the ground after he collided with a Jeep that cut across in front of him as he rode his bike along a footpath on Australia's Sunshine Coast.

The male cyclist was riding along at a brisk pace as the Jeep turned into the driveway across his path in Caloundra on Monday afternoon.

Seemingly not having time to stop, the man's bike struck the Jeep's front passenger side wheel sending the man tumbling off his bike and onto his back.

It's unclear if the cyclist was injured or if the anyone has been charged over the incident.

Unlike New Zealand, cyclists in Queensland are allowed to ride on the footpath.

Watch the video and you decide who was at fault.