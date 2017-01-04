Video: Cute two-week-old baby orangutan cuddles mother in first public appearance at Chicago zoo

Breaking News
A two-week-old baby orangutan made her debut at Chicago's Brookfield Zoo.
Zoo officials say the unnamed female Bornean orangutan was born December 20 to 35-year-old Sophia and father Ben and made her first public appearance on Tuesday at the zoo's Tropic World: Asia habitat.
Zoo officials say she can be seen most mornings, continuously clinging to her mother.
Orangutans are considered critically endangered species.
The Brookfield Zoo says currently 94 Bornean orangutans and 87 Sumatran orangutans live in North American zoos.
