Video: Cute two-week-old baby orangutan cuddles mother in first public appearance at Chicago zoo

A two-week-old baby orangutan made her debut at Chicago's Brookfield Zoo.

Zoo officials say the unnamed female Bornean orangutan was born December 20 to 35-year-old Sophia and father Ben and made her first public appearance on Tuesday at the zoo's Tropic World: Asia habitat.

Zoo officials say she can be seen most mornings, continuously clinging to her mother.

Orangutans are considered critically endangered species.