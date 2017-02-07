Video: Customers jump from balcony as raging fire engulfs foot parlour

Amateur footage has captured the moment customers of a foot parlour in China has to jump from a balcony to save their lives after the building became engulfed in flames.

Survivors from the foot massage parlor fire in Taizhou city, east China's Zhejiang Province recounted the terrifying disaster which killed 18 and injured another 18 the day before to local media.

Fourteen of the injured survivors are receiving medical treatment in the city's People's Hospital, most of who are suffering from bone fractures, according to doctors.

Jiariniushengmu, a 28-year-old from south China's Yunnan Province, was resting on the second floor when the fire broke out.

"We opened the window curtain and found that (the foot massage parlour) was on fire after we heard a sudden explosion sound.

"We wanted to go out from the back door but found that the smoke was too thick, so we jumped down from the kitchen," she said, who had worked with her husband at the parlour.

Another survivor, 23-year-old Qiu Siqing, was having a foot massage with his cousin on the second floor when his masseur alerted him about the fire.

They then opened the door and tried to escape, only to find smoke blocking their path, so they made their way to a nearby window.