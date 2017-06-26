Video: Crowd gathers to catch terrified girl who was left dangling from amusement ride

Source:
The terrifying moment a 14-year-old fell from a ride in New York has been captured on video.
Loren Lent captured the video of the girl dangling from the Sky Ride while a crowd gathered underneath her.
"Girl falling from ride at 6 Flags Great Escape and they have no means to rescue them," Lent wrote on her Facebook page overnight.
A group of men managed to coax the girl into letting go and falling down into the arms of the group who stood underneath the ride.
She fell through a tree before being caught by the men.
She is in hospital in a stable condition with no serious injuries, WRGB News reported.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news