Video: Construction workers in Texas run for their lives as massive crane collapses on busy worksite

Construction workers in Austin, Texas were forced to flee for their lives when a massive crane collapsed on a busy worksite yesterday.

Two people were injured after a crane lifting a concrete wall toppled over at an Austin construction site.
Source: Kxan / Supplied

Footage of the incident was uploaded to the social news aggregation website Reddit where it quickly gained attention.

The video shows a crane lifting a large concrete wall while workers look on.

Everything is going according to plan before one of the wires attaching the crane to the wall snaps, causing the wall to slam to the ground closely followed by the crane.

Workers scatter in terror as the enormous crane smashes into the ground only metres away from them.

According to the Austin Fire Department two male workers were injured in the incident, with one of them being taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the other escaping with only minor injuries.

