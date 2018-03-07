 

Video: Confronting vision shows Tongans still living in makeshift accommodation as nation continues to struggle in wake of Cycle Gita

New Zealand's diplomatic mission across the Pacific has arrived in Tonga, ready to take in the havoc wreaked by Cyclone Gita.

The Cyclone ripped through last month, and the impact is still visable.
1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver, who is travelling with the group, returned to the village of Patangata, which she visited shortly after Cyclone Gita hit Tonga. 

It showed residents living in makeshift accommodation, and widespread damage.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and a delegation of politicians, charity representatives and Pacific community leaders has touched down in Nuku'alofa, ahead of a day packed with diplomatic talks and visits to storm-hit areas.

Joanna Bourke boarded up her house and endured the storm by herself.
Tonga was the worst struck as tropical Cyclone Gita tore through the Pacific in February, leaving as much as 80 per cent of the kingdom's homes without electricity, flattening its parliament building and damaging 40 per cent of houses in the capital.

"There will be other themes on the agenda, but when you're surrounded by that level of devastation - and I've seen aerial footage of it - it will no doubt be a huge focus," Ms Ardern told reporters ahead of her arrival.

New Zealand has already committed more than $2 million in relief aid for the Pacific after Gita and, earlier in the week, Mr Ardern announced an additional $3m for nearby Samoa's recovery.

Pacific correspondent Ms Dreaver was sheltering on the floor during Cyclone Gita before it got flooded.
This year's annual Pacific Mission comes as the government tries to "reset" New Zealand's strategy towards its neighbours amid anxiety over growing interest in the region from countries with deeper pockets.

During the first days of the annual Pacific mission this week, Ms Ardern has announced boosts in development funding for Niue and Samoa.

The Cyclone ripped through last month, and the impact is still visable.

