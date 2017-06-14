Video: Concerned neighbours desperately try to help people trapped in burning London tower block

Concerned neighbours at the scene of the London tower block fire have been captured frantically trying to help those still trapped inside the building as day breaks in the UK.

The footage posted to Twitter shows people gathered on the street below the burning tower yelling at a man trapped above them, desperately trying to find out which floor he is on.

There is some confusion as they yell back and forth as to whether the man in the building is on the seventh or eleventh floor.

Firefighters can be seen blasting the building with water in an attempt to stop the out of control blaze from spreading any further.

Flames and smoke were still shooting from windows all the way up one side of the Grenfell Tower in North Kensington more than three hours after the blaze started.