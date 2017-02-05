Video: 'Completely shaken' - man recounts terrifying moment he was struck with iron bar at Sydney McDonald's

A man has suffered injuries to his head after allegedly being beaten with an iron bar at a McDonald's in Sydney yesterday.

Corey Matthews was eating his breakfast in the CBD restaurant when he was alleged struck on the head with a bar while trying to help a female restaurant worker.

"It was a huge thrash across the ear…and it was a few times but then the last time it was a massive thrash and then that's when it hit me and I fell to the floor,” Mr Matthews told Nine News.

He received 12 stitches to his head and a bruised and swollen eye before being discharged from hospital yesterday.

Mr Mathews has since been experiencing dizzy spells, vomiting and loss of memory.

“I just never expected this to happen to myself. I'm completely shaken and shocked,” says Mr Matthews.