 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Video: 'Completely shaken' - man recounts terrifying moment he was struck with iron bar at Sydney McDonald's

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A man has suffered injuries to his head after allegedly being beaten with an iron bar at a McDonald's in Sydney yesterday.

Corey Matthews was eating his breakfast in the CBD restaurant when he was attacked.
Source: Nine

Corey Matthews was eating his breakfast in the CBD restaurant when he was alleged struck on the head with a bar while trying to help a female restaurant worker.

"It was a huge thrash across the ear…and it was a few times but then the last time it was a massive thrash and then that's when it hit me and I fell to the floor,” Mr Matthews told Nine News.

He received 12 stitches to his head and a bruised and swollen eye before being discharged from hospital yesterday.

Mr Mathews has since been experiencing dizzy spells, vomiting and loss of memory.

“I just never expected this to happen to myself. I'm completely shaken and shocked,” says Mr Matthews.

A man has been arrested and charged over the alleged attack.

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:59
1
Mr Little today confirmed Mr Jackson, a former MP will stand on Labour's list.

Former MP and broadcaster Willie Jackson to stand for Labour Party in General Election

00:24
2
Corey Matthews was eating his breakfast in the CBD restaurant when he was attacked.

Video: 'Completely shaken' - man recounts terrifying moment he was struck with iron bar at Sydney McDonald's

3
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 30: Tim Southee of New Zealand celebrates his dismissal of Peter Handscombe of Australia during the first One Day International game between New Zealand and Australia at Eden Park on January 30, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

LIVE: Williamson departs as Australia break Black Caps' revival partnership

00:23
4
Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

Watch: The moment Willie Jackson tells his boss Andrew Little 'actually I really want to be the Prime Minister'

00:30
5
The 2-0 loss effectively ends The Reds’ chances of catching league leaders Chelsea.

Watch: Clean length of the field goal from Hull City's Oumar Niasse punishes Liverpool

03:04
1 NEWS and other media turned down demands for a $10,000 payment to secure exclusive access to the welcome.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

Marae representatives asked police to move TVNZ cameras off a public road.

01:53
The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.

01:52
Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says Northland fits the bill for a medium scale adverse drought event.

Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

One farmer has been forced to sell 60 cows and reckons he'll lose $200k this season.

03:12
'We think whanau, hapu and iwi are best placed to look after children that have been removed into the state's hands.'

'We think iwi are best placed to look after children removed into the state's hands'

Maori leaders want new rules in CYF legislation .

00:10
A crash near Warkworth made it a slow journey north for those trying to get away early.

Video: Traffic chaos as holidaymakers flee Auckland and Wellington for Waitangi weekend

It's slow going as people leave the city for the weekend.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ