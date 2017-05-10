Video: CNN's Anderson Cooper rolls his eyes in clash with Kellyanne Conway over FBI Director's sacking

It's been called the largest eye roll from Anderson Cooper ever seen on cable news.

The CNN anchor clashed with White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway over President Donald Trump's decision to abruptly fire FBI Director James Comey today.

The United States' top law enforcement official was sacked in the midst of an investigation into whether Trump's campaign had ties to Russia's meddling in the election.

Comey has come under intense scrutiny in recent months for his role in an investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton's email practices, including a pair of letters he sent to Congress on the matter in the closing days of last year's election.

Cooper played a series of clips from the campaign trail in which Trump praised Comey’s handling of the Clinton email investigation.

Conway then said, "You're conflating two things that don't belong together. Thanks for the trip down memory lane. I was on your show often last fall saying we were going to win Michigan and how we were going to do it, so that was fun."

This prompted what The Daily Beast described as the largest eye roll from Cooper ever seen on cable news.

"This had nothing to do with Russia as much as somebody must be getting $50 every time the word is said, I'm convinced, on TV," a frustrated Conway told Cooper.

"This has nothing do with Russia. It has everything to do with whether the current FBI director has the president's confidence and can faithfully and capably execute his duties."

In a letter to Comey, Trump said the firing was necessary to restore "public trust and confidence" in the FBI.

Trump made no mention of Comey's role in the Clinton investigation.