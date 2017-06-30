Video: Chinese railway workers band together to pull off dramatic rescue of motorists trapped in swollen river

Source:Associated Press
Heavy rain in east China's Shandong Province trapped a driver and two passengers in a car under a bridge, when rising water levels completely submerged the vehicle.
Nine railway workers witnessed the scene and began to rescue the trapped people using some rope.
They managed to open the car door against the high water pressure and pull everyone out to safety.
The trapped passengers sustained no injuries and no other casualties have been reported from the rainfall.
