Video: Cheetah sextuplets go for their first walk outside at Dutch zoo

Cheetah sextuplets born earlier this year walked outside for the first time at Burgers' Zoo in Arnhem, Netherlands today.

The six cubs, four female and two male, were born on September 14 this year to mother Nadie, who herself was also born in Burgers' Zoo in 2010.

It is relatively rare for cheetahs to give birth to sextuplets, it only occurs around 5 percent of the time.

However Philip Jansen, a zookeeper who is taking care of the cheetah family, said Nadie had delivered sextuplets both times she has given birth

At the moment it's hard to recognize the cheetah cubs individually, because at this age they are very similar.