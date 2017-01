A man is wanted in Texas after he stuffed a guitar down his pants in a music shop and walked out of the store with it.

The guitar was taken from the Guitar Center in Fort Worth last week and was worth at least $1700 ($NZ2345), local news site WFAA reports.

"I mean who can stuff an entire guitar down their jacket and make it out of the store? It's kind of hard to believe," Officer Tamara Valle said.