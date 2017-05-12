Video: Cheeky Norwegian prince drops a dab during serious ceremony

Prince Sverre Magnus of Norway has pulled out a 'dab' dance move during a rather serious ceremony in Norway.

The prince, 11, was standing on a balcony among other royal family members during the King and Queen's 80th birthday celebrations when he appeared to be in a bit of a playful mood.

He started off by simply flashing the "peace" signal with two fingers outstretched on one hand before moving on to the more advanced - and viral - technique known as the 'dab'.

The 'dab' first originated in early 2015 among US rappers and has slowly been performed by more and more celebrities and sports people since then.