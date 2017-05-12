Video: Cheeky Norwegian prince drops a dab during serious ceremony

Source:
Prince Sverre Magnus of Norway has pulled out a 'dab' dance move during a rather serious ceremony in Norway.
The prince, 11, was standing on a balcony among other royal family members during the King and Queen's 80th birthday celebrations when he appeared to be in a bit of a playful mood.
He started off by simply flashing the "peace" signal with two fingers outstretched on one hand before moving on to the more advanced - and viral - technique known as the 'dab'.
The 'dab' first originated in early 2015 among US rappers and has slowly been performed by more and more celebrities and sports people since then.
Prince Sverre is third in line to the Norwegian throne.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news