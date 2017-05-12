 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Video: Cheeky Norwegian prince drops a dab during serious ceremony

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Prince Sverre Magnus of Norway has pulled out a 'dab' dance move during a rather serious ceremony in Norway.

Prince Sverre Magnus took his chance to sneak in one of the viral dance moves during celebrations yesterday.
Source: Independent

The prince, 11, was standing on a balcony among other royal family members during the King and Queen's 80th birthday celebrations when he appeared to be in a bit of a playful mood.

He started off by simply flashing the "peace" signal with two fingers outstretched on one hand before moving on to the more advanced - and viral - technique known as the 'dab'.

The 'dab' first originated in early 2015 among US rappers and has slowly been performed by more and more celebrities and sports people since then.

Prince Sverre is third in line to the Norwegian throne.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
The Dash-8 aircraft had trouble with its landing gear and circled the airport for more than an hour before touching down.

Watch: The moment Air NZ plane with landing gear problem lands at Hamilton Airport - and relieved passengers exit

02:50
2
Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest weather forecast.

Slips block major roads, more weather warnings issued for rain and high winds across North Island

00:44
3
Paddleboarders were warned to get to shore in ‘a calm manner’ after police notice 15 sharks around them.

Watch: 'You are paddleboarding next to 15 great white sharks' - the moment cops warn paddleboarders to get a move on!

00:27
4
The Black Caps batsman made a stunning catch for Kings XI to dismiss Mumbai Indians' Lendl Simmons.

Watch: 'That is extraordinary!' Martin Guptill goes airborne, takes unbelievable one-handed catch during Kings XI's win over Mumbai in IPL

00:30
5
After years of toil, it’s all falling Sergio's way. His tee shot on the world's most famous par 3 this morning, unforgettable.

Watch: Masters champ Sergio Garcia sinks magical hole-in-one at TPC's famous 17th – then just laughs

00:27
The Dash-8 aircraft had trouble with its landing gear and circled the airport for more than an hour before touching down.

Watch: The moment Air NZ plane with landing gear problem lands at Hamilton Airport - and relieved passengers exit

The plane spent 2.5 hours in the air on a flight scheduled for just 1 hour.

02:50
Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest weather forecast.

Slips block major roads, more weather warnings issued for rain and high winds across North Island

Eastern Bay of Plenty is likely to be worst-hit, with the remnants of Donna due to hit this afternoon.

03:43
Horticulture New Zealand acting CEO Richard Palmer says poor weather has created considerable shortages of certain crops like lettuce and broccoli.

Can't afford high-priced veges? Choose seasonal options, and spare a thought for farmers during difficult growing season

Horticulture NZ's CEO says it's not only a hard time for consumers - but for farmers too.

01:42
A $50m drilling project is about to begin to search for drinkable water beneath the capital's harbour.

Wellingtonians could soon be drinking water from beneath the harbour

A $50m drilling project is about to begin to search for drinkable water beneath the capital's harbour.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ