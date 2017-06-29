Video: 'I charged at him and I swung' - London cop recalls harrowing moment he fought off terrorists using only a baton

A British Transport Police officer who fought off three extremists in London's Borough Market with only a baton described yesterday how the situation unfolded.

Wayne Marques said he heard screams on June 3 and thought a fight had broken out at a pub.

Marques, 38, ran toward it, baton extended.

"I charged at him and I swung, as hard as I could," he said.

"I heard him yelp in pain."

After confronting one of the attackers he ended up fighting all three, and getting injured in the head, leg and hand.

Finally he said, he faced the three attackers across the street, preparing himself for a second onslaught.

But that onslaught never came and the attackers ran off to wreak further carnage nearby.