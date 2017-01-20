Video: 'Certainly this is the inauguration that no one in the news media was ready for' - Trump arrives in Washington DC

Ready for his big moment, Donald Trump traded in his beloved private plane for a military jet today and swooped into Washington for three days of inaugural festivities.

As the president-elect left New York behind, the capital braced for an onslaught of inaugural crowds and demonstrators numbering in the hundreds of thousands.

Mr Trump was already taking on more of the trappings of the presidency, giving a salute to the Air Force officer who welcomed him as he stepped off the military plane with wife Melania at Joint Base Andrews just outside Washington.

Mr Trump's first scheduled stop in Washington: a leadership luncheon bringing together inaugural officials, top Republican leaders in Congress, his Cabinet picks and top members of his new White House team.

Mr Trump's public schedule for the inaugural celebration starts with an afternoon (local time) wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery. Next, a welcome concert on the steps of Lincoln Memorial ending with fireworks.

The two-hour concert, open to the public, was to feature country star Toby Keith, soul's Sam Moore, actor Jon Voight and The Piano Guys. Also performing: Lee Greenwood, DJ RaviDrums, 3 Doors Down, and The Frontmen of Country, featuring Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart and Richie McDonald.

It won't include singer Jennifer Holliday, originally announced as one of the headliners. She backed out after an outcry from Trump critics.

Construction continues on the Inaugural platform in preparation for the Inauguration and swearing-in ceremonies for President-elect Donald Trump, on the Capitol steps in Washington. Source: Associated Press

New York Republicans kicked off their inauguration festivities with a breakfast at a downtown hotel.

The crowd, smushed into a ballroom to hear former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, roared as New York GOP Chairman Ed Cox boasted that a kid from Queens was going to be the next president of the United States.

"It's going to be a remarkable couple of days," Mr Gingrich said. "Certainly this is the inauguration that no one in the news media was ready for."

He went on to describe Mr Trump as "part P.T. Barnum" and predicted he would be one of the country's most accomplished presidents.