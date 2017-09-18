 

Video: CCTV shows 'suspect' in London tube attack walking with ‘bomb’ bag 90 minutes before attack

Police say they are "aware of the footage" captured near one of the suspect’s homes in Sunbury-on-Thames.
Eight taggers wearing masks spray painted the train during a 4.45pm stop yesterday.

Watch: 'Senseless vandalism' - Auckland train passengers stranded as gang of taggers launch blitz attack, deface exterior of carriage

1 NEWS' Political Editor wouldn't let Bill English off the leash over his party's attack ads on Labour.

'You're just out there to scare voters. Are you not proud of your record?': Corin Dann fires off at English as Q+A heats up

Farmers took to the streets of Morrinsville today, making their message heard.

'They're expressing a legitimate point of view' - English asked if National was involved in farmers' protest in Ardern's home town

Aumua was at it again, scoring a great try in Wellington's 55-14 win over Canterbury.

'Unbelievable!' Wellington's Asafo Aumua embarrasses Canterbury's fullback with ridiculous footwork and speed

The former White House press secretary made fun of his infamous inauguration crowd speech during the show's opening.

Watch: Sean Spicer stuns Emmys crowd by rocking up and mocking himself - as reeling Melissa McCarthy tries to suppress grin

The flanker was sent home for personal reasons before the first Bledisloe Cup Test last month.

Kaino, Todd return in All Blacks squad to face Argentina - Beauden Barrett, Retallick and Whitelock rested

Patrick Tuipulotu also makes his return in Steve Hansen's 28-man squad for the trip to Buenos Aires.

NZ should go after companies not paying their fair share, says Shamubeel Eaqub.

Is NZ a high-taxed country? Economist says 'hell no' and calls for tax crackdown on companies

Just days out from the election, the Deputy PM says she's never seen people so interested in politics.

'I've never seen people so engaged in politics and policy' - Paula Bennett buzzing about election interest

Many residents in the small town of Kaikohe say they've been forgotten by politicians.

Election countdown: Northlanders say 'there's no work and nothing for the young ones to do'

The Labour leader says the Northland pipeline leak causing a jet fuel shortage in Auckland is hitting travellers and airlines.

Jacinda Ardern 'alarmed' if Government was warned of fuel shortage risk

The Labour leader says the Northland pipeline leak is hitting air travellers and airlines.



 
