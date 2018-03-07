Video: CCTV footage of couple walking where Russian spy found collapsed

Security camera video shows a man and woman walking through an alleyway near where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and a woman believed to be his daughter were found collapsed.

The video, taken in an alleyway connecting Salisbury's Zizzi restaurant and the bench were he was found, is believed to be of interest to British police.

"Police had a good look at the footage and were interested in these two people. It was the only image they took away", said Cain Prince, 28, the manager of a nearby gym.

"They wanted a list of everyone in the gym between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. (1500-1600 GMT) as well."

Skripal, who is 66, and a 33-year-old woman named in the British media as his daughter Yulia, are in critical condition in intensive care in Salisbury District Hospital.