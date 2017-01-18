Video: Cats, birds and turtles blessed with holy water in Spanish church

Dozens of animals were blessed outside a Madrid church overnight, to celebrate the Feast of Saint Anthony.

Cats, caged birds, parrots and turtles were blessed with holy water by Father Joaquin Bohoyo.

The priest said that the tradition dated back almost 1700 years.

"The tradition comes from when Abbot Anthony who later became Saint Anthony, looked after and cured a piglet and later the piglet looked after him," he said.

"From then on people used to take their animals to him for them to be blessed and from there comes this tradition. I am talking about 300 years after Christ."

Rosa Maria Garcia, a housewife from Madrid, said that as a Catholic and animal lover she wanted to have her son's dog Nena blessed.

"I am a believer in the Catholic faith, I like animals so therefore I love Nena (her dog)," she said.