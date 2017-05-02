Video: Car driver loses control and flies through the air in terrifying Melbourne crash

A driver and his 15-year-old passenger have amazingly managed to survive a wild crash that launched their car into the air before flipping several times in Melbourne's south-west.

CCTV footage which was obtained by Nine News, shows the spectacular crash, which happened on Easter Sunday.

Police told Nine News they were "flabbergasted" the occupants survived.

Acting Sergeant Marcus Owen said: "It could have been so much worse."

Police believe the car was "drifting" in the moments leading up to the crash.

"It's what we would classify as hoon behaviour just on that point alone," Acting Sgt Owen said.