Video: Car dramatically rolls three times across Aussie highway, narrowly avoiding oncoming traffic

Source:
A driver somehow escaped serious injury after being involved in a nasty crash on a Melbourne highway last week.
Footage captured on dash cam from a car travelling in the opposite direction shows the motorist losing control, rolling three times over the grass medium and into oncoming traffic.
The driver was able to get out of the vehicle themselves, with several other motorists coming to his aid.
The crash occurred at Western Port Highway at Cranbourne South last Wednesday.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news