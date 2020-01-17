TODAY |

Video captures plane explosion after crashing into suburban Utah neighbourhood

Source:  Associated Press

A small plane crashed yesterday in a Utah neighbourhood, killing the pilot as the aircraft narrowly avoided hitting any townhomes, authorities said.

The pilot was killed when it crashed in a suburban neighbourhood in Roy. Source: Associated Press

The 64-year-old pilot who died in the crash was identified as David Goode, according to the Roy City Police Department. The twin-engine Cessna crashed in Roy, police Sergeant Matthew Gwynn said.

Debris from the plane crashed through the roof of a home that didn't have anybody inside at the time, he said according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

The pilot had taken off from an airport in Bountiful for what was supposed to be a short flight to an airport in Ogden, but he crashed about half a 1 kilometre from the runway, Gwynn said.

Photos and videos that people posted online showed the wreckage on fire, with flames a few feet high topped by black smoke on a street with houses on both sides.  

The crash occurred in Roy, about 48 kilometres north of Salt Lake City near a small airport in Ogden. The National Transportation Safety Board said on Twitter that it was investigating the crash. 

The area has seen other plane crashes in recent years. 

World
North America
Accidents
